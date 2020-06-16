Bollywood star Sonakshi slams people for trying to garner publicity from Sushant’s death

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on June 16 has slammed people trying to garner publicity from the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput via a post on her Twitter account.

The Dabangg star took to her Twitter to state that “Certain people are just disgusting and will always be”

Her tweet further read, “The problem with wrestling with pigs is that you get dirty and the pig enjoys it. To certain people trying to garner publicity and highlight THEIR issues using the death of a member of our fraternity… PLEASE just stop. Your spewing negativity, hate, and toxicity is really not required right now. Have some respect for the departed. Really.”

Rajput had killed himself by hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. — HNS

Sinha’s tweet: https://bit.ly/2N3gxlW

