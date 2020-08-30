BTS win MTV UK’s Hottest Summer Superstar for 2nd year running

KATHMANDU: K-pop superband BTS have been chosen as MTV UK’s Hottest Summer Superstar for the second consecutive year.
On August 29 local time, MTV UK announced through their official website that BTS had won their annual Hottest Summer Superstars 2020 poll this year, according to Soompi.
With an impressive 33,203,280 votes BTS took home the award for the second consecutive year, while BLACKPINK followed at No 2 with 3,248,886 votes.
This year marks the eighth year of MTV’s Hottest Summer Superstars poll. Previous winners were One Direction from 2013 to 2015, Fifth Harmony in 2016, Lady Gaga in 2017, Selena Gomez in 2018, and BTS in 2019.
With this win BTS has become the second artiste after One Direction to win the poll more than once.
Both BTS and BLACKPINK are nominated for the Best Group award at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which will take place on August 30 local time (August 31, 9:00 am KST). BTS has also been nominated for Best K-Pop, Best Pop, and Best Choreography and will be performing their new song Dynamite for the first time at the ceremony.
