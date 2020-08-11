Camila Cabello urges fans to be extra gentle, soft, kind to themselves and others

KATHMANDU: Cuban-American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello has sent her love for her fans and shared update about her music on her social media.
Taking to her Instagram, the 23-year-old musician shared a casual picture of hers lying on a couch with her guitar and keyboard kept on either side. Alongside the picture, she wrote:” Sending so much love to everyone. been writing a lot of new music and it’s coming from a really pure place. reminding myself everyday that life is now; and not in yesterday or tomorrow. let’s be extra gentle, soft, and kind to ourselves and others.”
Cabello since the outbreak of the pandemic has been vocal about mental health, and also have been active on social media sharing how she copes up during these trying times, according to ANi. Earlier she encouraged fans to practice meditation.
Link to her post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CDuPHq9J8YL/
