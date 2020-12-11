KATHMANDU: Chef Santosh Shah who hails from Siraha district has advanced to the finals week of Master Chef UK: The Professionals 2020.
Santosh impressed renowned chef A Wong during the last round with his version of Ya:mari – one with a little western touch – that went on to become the dish of the day.
He also served crispy chicken chilli along with hot and sour soup – another hit with the judges who loved the Indo-Chinese dish plated with crispy lotus roots, seaweed pickles and vegetable pickles.
Nepalis are celebrating Santosh’s achievements and his efforts to put Nepali flavours on the world map through the BBC One TV show, deemed the UK’s most prestigious cookery competition.
Shah, currently residing in London, has worked abundantly in numerous kitchens and is currently working as a Head Chef at Cinnamon Collection.
