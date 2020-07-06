Dwayne Johnson is Instagram’s highest-paid celeb, charges roughly $1,015,000 per post

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: American-Canadian actor Dwayne Johnson, who charges advertisers in Instagram roughly $1,015,000 for a sponsored post, is the social media site’s highest paid celebrity.

According to ANI, the 48-year-old star had 189 million followers followed by Kylie Jenner with 183 million.

Social media marketing firm Hopper HQ published a list of highest-earning stars in 2017 after speaking with celebrities and social media influencers to determine how much they were being paid, as well as speaking with advertisers to estimate how much could be charged for a post.

Exact amounts often aren’t known due to relative secrecy among marketers and influencers. As per the report, beauty mogul Jenner now sits at number two at an estimated $986,000 per post.

Pro soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo — who charged about $889,000 per post, Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian, who could charge $858,000 and American singer Ariana Grande charging about $853,000 per post round up the Top five of this year’s list.

