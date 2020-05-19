Nepal | May 19, 2020

First pix of Suho in uniform: Smiles warmly at camera

Published: May 19, 2020 8:07 pm On: Entertainment
Himalayan News Service
KATHMANDU: It looks like EXO’s leader Suho seems to be adjusting to his life in uniform.

On May 19 the Nonsan Army Training Center in South Chungcheong Province released photos of recently recruited soldiers on its official website, according to Korean media outlets.

A photo of Suho, who was assigned to the second platoon of the sixth company of the 23rd regiment, was also released. Suho smiles warmly as he poses in a training uniform next to his fellow soldiers.

Suho quietly enlisted at the Nonsan Army Training Center in South Chungcheong Province on May 14. He is the third EXO member to enlist following Xiumin and DO, and will be serving as a public service worker after his basic training.

Suho made his solo debut this March with Let’s Love.

