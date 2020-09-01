Hollywood star Channing Tatum announces children’s picture book dedicated to daughter Everly

KATHMANDU: Hollywood actor Channing Tatum is set to release a children’s picture book and has dedicated it to his daughter Everly.
Taking to his Instagram on August 31, the actor released the news of his first children’s book — The One and Only Sparkella.
He posted: “Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine. I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.”
According to PTI, the book published by Feiwel & Friends, focusses on a young girl named Ella who is teased on her first day of school for loving sparkly things. “Despite what others say, Ella’s dad encourages her to embrace who she is and wear her disco-ball shoes, shimmering backpack and glittery ribbons in her hair,” the book’s description read.
The One and Only Sparkella will hit the stands on May 4, 2021.
Channing Tatum’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CEkB4tjFTrN/
