Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, family recover from coronavirus

KATHMANDU: American actor Dwayne Johnson, his wife and their two children tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, and have recovered now.
Taking to his Instagram on September 3, Johnson posted a long video, giving updates on his health and urging people to take necessary safety precautions amid the ongoing pandemic
“I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19… I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, personally, as well.
“Testing positive for Covid-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times,” he said in the video.
He added, “I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t. It was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious and we are, thank God, we are healthy.”
Along with his status, Jhonson also shared some precautions regarding COVID-19.
“The other thing is to wear your mask, we have been in quarantine for months, we wear our masks every day… This baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda, politicising it. It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact, and it is the right thing to do and it’s the responsible thing to do. Not only for yourself and your family but also for your fellow human beings,” he urged.
Dwyane Jhonson’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CEppiNRlpvs/
