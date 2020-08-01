Idris Elba confirms ‘Luther’ movie

KATHMANDU: A movie version of British star Idris Elba’s popular detective drama series Luther is finally happening.
According to PTI, the show ended its five season run in 2019 and since then, Elba has been teasing the possibility of a film version. On July 31, talking to the press after receiving the Special Award at the BAFTA TV Awards 2020, the actor confirmed that the Luther movie is moving forward.
“I’ve maintained that I’d like to see (Luther) come to a film. That’s what I think we’re headed towards, is a film. I’m looking forward to making that happen. It is happening,” PTI quoted the 47-year-old actor as saying.
He added, “With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines. And a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther.”
JAJARKOT: One more person who had fallen ill after consuming wild mushrooms in Kushe Rural Municipality-1 of Jajarkot has died on Friday morning. This is the fifth death corresponding to the incident. Lalit Chalue (23), who had been undergoing treatment at Provincial Hospital, Surkhet, breathed h Read More...
BARA: Over 40 houses along with four mills in Shreepur village of Kalaiya Sub Metropolitan City and Bhawanipur of Kalaiya-2 have been inundated due to reckless construction of Manmat-Kaliya Postal Highway. Locals share that the hume pipe near a primary school was removed in order to complete the Read More...
A woman tussles with a security personnel before being arrested, during a protest demanding that government honour the recently struck 12-point deal with Satyagrahis, near the Prime Minister's official residence, in Baluwatar, Kathmandu, on Friday. Read More...
Lalitpur, July 31 Government school teachers participate in a virtual online-class training amid the closure of schools due to COVID-19 pandemic, in Patan High School, Lalitpur, on Friday, July 31, 2020. The training was organised with co-ordination between the local level government and Pata Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 375,416 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, w Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 38 new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley, on Friday. Among the 38 cases, 32 hail from Kathmandu district. Similarly, five and one cases of transmission have been recorded in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. The aforementioned cases Read More...
GAIGHAT: Vehicular movement has been obstructed due to landslip triggered by persistent rainfall since last night at Michiya-Katari road section of Siddicharan Highway in Udayapur district. According to Kaji Shrestha, Mayor of Katari Municipality, multiple landslips along the road have obstru Read More...