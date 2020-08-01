Idris Elba confirms ‘Luther’ movie

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: A movie version of British star Idris Elba’s popular detective drama series Luther is finally happening.

According to PTI, the show ended its five season run in 2019 and since then, Elba has been teasing the possibility of a film version. On July 31, talking to the press after receiving the Special Award at the BAFTA TV Awards 2020, the actor confirmed that the Luther movie is moving forward.

“I’ve maintained that I’d like to see (Luther) come to a film. That’s what I think we’re headed towards, is a film. I’m looking forward to making that happen. It is happening,” PTI quoted the 47-year-old actor as saying.

He added, “With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines. And a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther.”

