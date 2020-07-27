Indian actress Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID-19

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been discharged from hospital.
Actor and Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek Bachchan revealed the news on Twitter on July 27 afternoon.
“Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home,” tweeted Abhishek.
Abhishek and his father, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, tested positive to the coronavirus and are in hospital since then.
“My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff,” Abhishek wrote.
Link to Abhishek’s tweet: https://bit.ly/2OWzpE3
