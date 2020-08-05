Indian federal investigator to probe Bollywood actor’s death: prosecutor

MUMBAI: India’s federal investigative agency will probe the death of a Bollywood actor, its top prosecutor said on Wednesday, the latest twist to a murky case that was reported as a suicide and has dominated Indian social media for over a month.
Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14 which police termed an “accidental death”. Local media said he was found hanging from the ceiling and described his death as a suicide.
Rajput’s death has triggered heated debate on prime time news channels and conspiracy theories on social media.
His family had also asked for a federal investigation into the factors leading to his death, and a tug-of-war between two state governments over the matter has muddied the waters more.
On Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Indian Supreme court that the federal government had approved a request from the government of Bihar, Rajput’s home state, to turn the inquiry over to the federal investigation agency (CBI).
The state government of Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, had refused to transfer the case to the CBI from local police, saying it did not warrant a federal inquiry.
Bihar, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party shares power with an ally, is set to go to polls later this year, while Maharashtra, India’s richest state, is ruled by a coalition of three opposition parties.
Rajput, a TV actor who came from a middle-class family, was a rare outsider who found success in Bollywood, an industry known for being insular and long dominated by several families.
In the days after his death, several industry insiders, including actress Kangana Ranaut, accused Bollywood of pushing Rajput to the emotional brink by denying him acting opportunities.
KATHMANDU: On Tuesday, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan unveiled a new political map of the country including the territories of Jammu & Kashmir and parts of Ladakh. The 'event' unfolded a day ahead of the first anniversary of Indian government's decision to revoke article 370, which gua Read More...
Highly explosive materials were stored at port, says minister Blast felt in Cyprus, more than 100 miles (160 km) away Lebanon's Red Cross chief calls it "a huge catastrophe" Israel says it had no role, ready to help Lebanon Blast rocks Lebanese port area BEIRUT: A powerful blast i Read More...
Kathmandu, August 4 The Women and Social Welfare Committee of the House of Representatives has directed the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens to make timely amendment to the Children’s Act to bring about clarity in role and responsibility of all three tiers of the government with Read More...
WASHINGTON: Senior US and Chinese officials will review the implementation of their Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances in an increasingly tense relationship during an August 15 videoconference, two people familiar with the plans said. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 4 At least six employees of Morang Auto Works Enterprises tested positive for COVID-19 today. According to sources, employees who work for MAW Enterprises at its Yamaha showroom in Tripureshwor were diagnosed with the contagion today when their swab samples tested positive fo Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 4 Flooded Feme rivulet, which flows through Fidim Municipality, has caused damages in multiple areas. The monsoon-rain triggered flood in the rivulet has risked the bridge over the Feme rivulet, on Fidim-Falot road. Perpetual erosion of land in the western part has rendered the Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 4 The initial excitement among domestic airline operators over resumption of flights after nearly a five-month hiatus has begun to dampen. With the number of COVID-19 cases rising, especially in areas bordering India which are among the busiest routes of domestic flight opera Read More...