India’s narcotics cell summon Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh

KATHMANDU: In the latest development of the drug case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India on September 23 issued summons to four stars from Bollywood — Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradhha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

The NCB had summoned Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash and KWAN talent management agency’s CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar, but the former could not appear before the agency due to ill-health on September 22, according to the Hindustan Times.

It is also reported that the agency recorded the statement of film producer Madhu Mantena on September 23 in connection with the case. Mantena co-producd the 2016 film Udta Punjab which dealt with the issue of drug menace.

According to the Hindustan Times his name allegedly cropped up during the questioning of late actor Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha, who was quizzed by the probe agency for last two days.

