Instead of film, Salman to release song this Eid

MUMBAI: As the release of his latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been pushed due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan will be sharing a special music video for his fans on the occasion of Eid on May 25.
Salman has been surprising his fans every year on Eid by releasing his films such as Wanted, Dabangg, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan“. This year was no different as his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, was supposed to hit the theatres, reports timesofindia.indiatimes.com.
According to the reports, this year the Dabangg star will not be able to release his film but keeping his date, he will be treating his fans with a special Eid song on Monday.
According to the portal Salman’s fans and followers have been tweeting about the Eid special and shared that they would miss the superstar on the silver screen.Old photographs and videos showing how fans celebrated his movies were shared too on social media.
This is not the first time Salman will be releasing a song.
The Sultan star launched two songs — Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina amid lockdown.
KATHMANDU: On May 23, Johnny Depp shared a piece of art that he has been working on for over 14 years and observed how our focus about things changes. The painting is of big wine bottle (on a table) against a background of a stone wall and blue sky with white clouds. The Pirates of the Car Read More...
MUMBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - With professional tennis shut down by the novel coronavirus pandemic, world number one Novak Djokovic is bringing together some of the world's top tennis players for a series of matches to run from June 13-July 5 in the Balkan region. All pro tennis tours were suspen Read More...
BANKE: The District Administration Office, Banke, has imposed curfew at Narainapur area from 8:00 pm. Chief District Officer (CDO) Kumar Bahadur Khadka said that the curfew order would be effective until another notice is issued. The district security committee has also decided to mobilise a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Average rainfall is projected across the country during the monsoon this year, according to the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SACOF). Under the initiative of the World Meteorological Organisation, SACOF has been providing an outlook on climate in South Asian Region every y Read More...
KATHMANDU: Authorities have sealed off the house belonging to an elderly man who tested positive for COVID-19 today. According to Sorhakhutte Pahiko Area Consumers’ Committee, the man along with his wife had returned from Australia on May 16, after visiting their daughter. DSP Deepak Khadka Read More...
NEW YORK: Americans sunbathed on beaches, fished from boats and strolled on boardwalks this holiday weekend, but the occasional person wearing a mask was a constant reminder that the world is still battling the coronavirus pandemic. The Memorial Day weekend that signals the start of the US summer Read More...
BERLIN: Timo Werner scored a hat-trick as RB Leipzig demolished hosts Mainz 05 5-0 on Sunday to reclaim third place in the Bundesliga with an emphatic victory after three straight draws. Germany international Werner, a target for several top European clubs this summer, opened his account in the Read More...
All components out of stock Blood donation campaigns need of the hour to end crisis Kathmandu, May 24 With the rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the country and the looming fear of coronavirus spread, there has been a major decline in blood donation campaigns in the capita Read More...