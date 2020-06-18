K-pop band Stray Kids serve God’s Menu in new album Go Live

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: K-pop’s Stray Kids have come back with nothing less than God’s Menu.

The band dropped their first full-length album Go Live on June 17 along with the MV of the lead track God’s Menu.

The Korea Herald states, God’s Menu is produced by the band’s internal producing trio of Bang Chan, Han and Changbin AKA 3racha and takes all on a unique theme of cooking, likening the song to a dish that can satisfy every listener’s taste and is as good as God’s gift.

“I’ve been thinking that making a song is quite similar to cooking, as it involves a lot of ingredients and procedures. I think the song really fits into our identity,” the outlet quoted Bang Chan as saying in a written statement.

When asked to describe their new album, according to Soompi Bang Chan said, “You can get a sense of the various challenges we take on. We completed the album by including the messages we want to convey and the types of music we wanted to try out.”

Changbin added, “There are times when everyone faces unavoidable hardships, and we wanted to convey the idea that we should enjoy those moments and move forward with strength.”

God’s Menu was not the lead track originally. But after finishing working on it all members agreed it should be the lead track.

Bang Chan also talked about their label JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin Young’s reaction to the song. “Park Jin Young spoke highly of the song. We were really proud because he told us that we need to keep doing what we’re doing.”

A self-producing eight-member band (originally nine) under JYPE, Stray Kids have for the most part written their own discography from their debut single District 9 to hits like Hellevator and Miroh.

Stray Kids rose to global stardom for making relatable music that voices the bandmates’ generation. Already having over 50 self-made songs under their belt, the band has been especially outspoken about their personal struggles as musicians and their teenage insecurities.

Go Live features tracks like Easy, Haven, Blueprint and Another Day.

Regarding their favorite songs on the album excluding the title track, Bang Chan chose Easy, Lee Know, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. named Blueprint , while Changbin and Hyunjin chose Haven, and Han chose Another Day.

Link to Stray Kids’ God’s Menu: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQTlCHxyuu8

