K-pop band Stray Kids serve God’s Menu in new album Go Live

KATHMANDU: K-pop’s Stray Kids have come back with nothing less than God’s Menu.
The band dropped their first full-length album Go Live on June 17 along with the MV of the lead track God’s Menu.
The Korea Herald states, God’s Menu is produced by the band’s internal producing trio of Bang Chan, Han and Changbin AKA 3racha and takes all on a unique theme of cooking, likening the song to a dish that can satisfy every listener’s taste and is as good as God’s gift.
“I’ve been thinking that making a song is quite similar to cooking, as it involves a lot of ingredients and procedures. I think the song really fits into our identity,” the outlet quoted Bang Chan as saying in a written statement.
When asked to describe their new album, according to Soompi Bang Chan said, “You can get a sense of the various challenges we take on. We completed the album by including the messages we want to convey and the types of music we wanted to try out.”
Changbin added, “There are times when everyone faces unavoidable hardships, and we wanted to convey the idea that we should enjoy those moments and move forward with strength.”
God’s Menu was not the lead track originally. But after finishing working on it all members agreed it should be the lead track.
Bang Chan also talked about their label JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin Young’s reaction to the song. “Park Jin Young spoke highly of the song. We were really proud because he told us that we need to keep doing what we’re doing.”
A self-producing eight-member band (originally nine) under JYPE, Stray Kids have for the most part written their own discography from their debut single District 9 to hits like Hellevator and Miroh.
Stray Kids rose to global stardom for making relatable music that voices the bandmates’ generation. Already having over 50 self-made songs under their belt, the band has been especially outspoken about their personal struggles as musicians and their teenage insecurities.
Go Live features tracks like Easy, Haven, Blueprint and Another Day.
Regarding their favorite songs on the album excluding the title track, Bang Chan chose Easy, Lee Know, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. named Blueprint , while Changbin and Hyunjin chose Haven, and Han chose Another Day.
Link to Stray Kids’ God’s Menu: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQTlCHxyuu8
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 149,772 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 233,543 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: The member of K-pop boy band TST Yohan has died at the age of 28. The death of Yohan, whose real name was Kim Jung-hwan, was confirmed by his label KJ Music entertainment, according to The Korea Times. The label confirmed his death to local news outlets, saying, "Yohan has passed aw Read More...
BAJURA: The results of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing have not been made available even after 17 days have passed since the collection of swab samples in Bajura district. On May 30, a girl child had succumbed to the coronavirus infection while her mother too was diagnosed with the diseas Read More...
At least 8,212,743 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 443,448 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The Wor Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: A man who died by suicide in the premises of a quarantine facility in Arghakhanchi on Tuesday, was detected with the coronavirus infection, albeit post demise. The swab sample result of a 45-year-old man who had been quarantined at Hari Higher Secondary quarantine facility, in Srigang Read More...
KATHMANDU: Alma Millan from Barcelona, Spain who arrived in Kathmandu on Feb 22 says Europeans, and Spanish at that, love Nepal and the people here. "Nepal’s tourism will start reviving after the lockdown is lifted," says Alma. "European tourists are eager to visit Nepal anytime soon." Af Read More...
RAUTAHAT: The district has been severely affected by the coronavirus crisis as Rautahat's COVID-19 tally has surpassed the 1000 mark on Wednesday. With the recent addition of 125 newly detected cases today, which is the highest single-day spike in the number of cases in the district, its COVID-19 Read More...
Kathmandu, June 17 Hello Monsoon! Read More...