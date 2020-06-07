K-pop EXO’s Baekhyun manages to sell out items he uses personally while on live chat

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: K-pop star Baekhyun, a member of EXO, was able to sell out household items while on a live chat with fans. And all this unintentionally!

Baekhyun, who dropped his second mini-album Delight on May 25, shared everyday household items while live chatting on SM Entertainment’s application ‘LYSN’ and caused some of those items to sell out within an hour after the live chat, reports Allkpop.

On June 6 Baekhyun talked to his fans on SM Entertainment’s app LYSN about his everyday life, answering questions as to how many pumps of shampoo he uses, according the portal.

Then he started sharing products he has been using in his daily life including shampoo, toothbrush, fabric softener, and groceries such as sweet potatoes and corn dogs.

And fans responded by buying the same products. So much so that he had to ask them to leave a single item of each product so he can also buy them.

He pleaded with them: “Guys stop buying all of them ㅜㅜ I want to buy some too…. Leave just one for me…p..please…lol.” — HNS

Check out the MV to the single Candy from his recently released mini alum Delight : https://youtu.be/gmgcRWxhmqY

