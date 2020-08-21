K-pop’s BTS drop English single Dynamite; hope it energises everyone in coronavirus gloom

KATHMANDU: South Korean boy band BTS hopes their new digital single Dynamite is a song that can lift anyone’s spirit amid the coronavirus gloom.
The seven-member group said in a livestreamed news conference ahead of the release of Dynamite on August 21 that they hoped the song would give their fans the same surge of energy it had given them.
“Everyone in the world is going through tough times right now,” member Jimin told the news conference aired via YouTube, according to Reuters.
“Dynamite is a song that can lift anyone’s spirit. We gained a lot of energy singing and rehearsing it,” he said.
Group leader and rapper RM said the coronavirus had forced a halt to many of their activities but it had also allowed them to clear their heads and come up with new material. Reuters quoted him as saying, “It served as an impetus for Dynamite, this was a ray of light, a sip of sweet water.”
Dynamite is their first English-language song and its contributor included David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, according to BTS’ music label, Big Hit Entertainment. The full album will be released later this year as per Reuters.
Link to Dynamite official MV: https://youtu.be/gdZLi9oWNZg
RIO DE JANEIRO/SANTIAGO: The number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Latin America passed 250,000 on Thursday, as the virus afflicts the region that has become the worst hit in the world. The grim milestone was passed as Brazil reported 1,204 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hou Read More...
Kathmandu, August 20 Though the Ministry of Education has been working to incorporate alternative learning methods into the school curriculum, only 30 per cent students have access to information and technology for distance learning in Bagmati Province. With the shutdown of schools, colleges a Read More...
Govt asked to increase preparedness against the pandemic Kathmandu, August 20 The main opposition Nepali Congress today issued a press release stating that enforcement of lockdown and prohibitory order were not enough to tackle the coronavirus pandemic situation and contain the disease. The s Read More...
Dhangadi, August 20 Search and rescue of persons swept away by Tuesday’s flood in Kailashkhola of Achham continues. The floods that occurred at night had caused huge damage to life and property in Sainibazaar of Ramaroshan Rural Municipality in the district. According to Chief Distric Read More...
Bajura, August 20 Though people returning home from abroad and even outside the district are normally quarantined before being sent home due to COVID-19-related risk, this is not being practised in Bajura’s Budhiganga Municipality. According to Kalpana Kuwar, a volunteer of Timada in Budhiga Read More...
Kathmandu, August 20 Kathmandu Metropolitan City has decided to set up a 5,000-bed integrated quarantine and isolation centre within a week. The drive is aimed at managing the growing COVID-19 cases and keeping the huge number of foreign returnees under surveillance. In a public appeal made to Read More...
Jhapa, August 20 The coronavirus spread at the community level was confirmed for the first time in the southern part of Jhapa after people tested positive at Gaurigunj Rural Municipality in the district. Department of Health Chief Ram Chandra Mishra said the infection had spread in the communi Read More...