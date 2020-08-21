K-pop’s BTS drop English single Dynamite; hope it energises everyone in coronavirus gloom

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: South Korean boy band BTS hopes their new digital single Dynamite is a song that can lift anyone’s spirit amid the coronavirus gloom.

The seven-member group said in a livestreamed news conference ahead of the release of Dynamite on August 21 that they hoped the song would give their fans the same surge of energy it had given them.

“Everyone in the world is going through tough times right now,” member Jimin told the news conference aired via YouTube, according to Reuters.

“Dynamite is a song that can lift anyone’s spirit. We gained a lot of energy singing and rehearsing it,” he said.

Group leader and rapper RM said the coronavirus had forced a halt to many of their activities but it had also allowed them to clear their heads and come up with new material. Reuters quoted him as saying, “It served as an impetus for Dynamite, this was a ray of light, a sip of sweet water.”

Dynamite is their first English-language song and its contributor included David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, according to BTS’ music label, Big Hit Entertainment. The full album will be released later this year as per Reuters.

Link to Dynamite official MV: https://youtu.be/gdZLi9oWNZg

