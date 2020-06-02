Korean actor Park Bo-gum applies to navy military band for his draft

KATHMANDU: Popular South Korean actor Park Bo-gum has applied to join the navy military band.
Park’s agency Blossom Entertainment made an official statement regarding the actor’s potential military enlistment later this year, reports Soompi.
He has applied to join the navy military band.
According to The Korea Times, Park, 26, had an interview on June 1 to become a member of the Naval Culture Promotion Group.
The result will be known on June 25. If accepted, Park is set to start his service on August 31 in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, and return to civilian life in April 2022.
The Korea Times quoted local media outlet JoongAng Ilbo as having reported that the star took a piano/singing test and had an interview at the Navy Headquarters in Gyeryong.
It also quoted a military official as saying, “Park showed skillful piano playing and is highly likely to be accepted unless there are grounds for disqualification.”
Park Bo-gum debuted in the movie Blind (2011) and shot to fame after appearing in Reply 1988 (2015-16).
His upcoming film Seo Bok is set to premiere this year, and he is also appearing in the film Wonderland and drama A Record of Youth.
