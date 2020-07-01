Mickey Mouse fans ‘over the moon’ as Tokyo Disney reopens

TOKYO: Tokyo Disney Resort welcomed visitors on Wednesday for the first time in four months after being closed due to the coronavirus, with fans practising social distance as they returned to see Mickey Mouse and other beloved characters.
Visitors in face masks queuing on floor marks clapped as the gates of the Magic Kingdom reopened, and were encouraged to clean hands, pay without cash and avoid screaming while enjoying one of Japan’s largest theme parks.
The resort will operate at a 50% capacity for the foreseeable future, while parades and shows remain suspended. But the new norm did not dampen the enthusiasm of Disney lovers like university student Momoka Mitsui.
“I’m over the moon just to be able to get inside Disneyland,” said the 18-year old who visited the park with a friend, both sporting face masks and matching Mickey Mouse headbands.
Tokyo, which has seen the highest number of coronavirus cases in Japan, allowed amusement parks to reopen in mid-June – later than those in some other regions – after the government lifted the national state of emergency in late May.
Other precautions being taken to protect against the disease at the park include temperature screening and the mandatory use of face masks, according to operations procedures published on the Tokyo Disney Resort’s website last week.
Staff members are also asking guests to refrain from screaming loudly on rides, in accordance with guidelines first published by Japan’s main amusement park associations in May.
Masahiko Endo, a 37-year-old care worker from Tokyo, said he agreed with the decision to limit the number of guests entering the park located some 15 kilometres away from central Tokyo.
“I hope the pandemic will be contained soon, so that Disney can go back to being a place anyone can visit,” he said, clinching a Duffy the Disney Bear toy.
Tokyo Disney Resort, consisting of both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, is the third Disney-themed park globally to reopen following the coronavirus pandemic, according to operator Oriental Land.
It attracted over 32.5 million visitors annually in 2018 and had sales of 437 billion yen ($4.06 billion) in fiscal 2019. ($1 = 107.6400 yen)
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley’s coronavirus infection tally crossed the 100 mark on Tuesday with the detection of 14 new cases. As many has 12 new cases have been registered in Kathmandu while one case each has been recorded in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur, taking the valley-wide Covid-19 tally to 105. Read More...
The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in social distancing, quarantines, and isolation in an attempt to flatten the transmission and mortality curve. Majority of children across the world are living under such restrictions due to this pandemic. They are not able to play with their friends Read More...
KATHMANDU: A study has found that a new strain of the H1N1 swine influenza virus in China has the potential to infect humans and become a pandemic. A paper on the 'Prevalent Eurasian avian-like H1N1 swine influenza virus with 2009 pandemic viral genes facilitating human infection’ published in Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 228,341 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 297,871 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) held today got heated up as Prime Minster KP Sharma Oli's recent controversial statement on India, among others things, were put on table for discussion. As things progressed, party co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ask Read More...
KATHMANDU: The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) released state of the world population 2020 report urging people to stop child marriage and preference of 'sons', today. "Every year, millions of girls are subjected to practices that harm them physically and emotionally, with the full knowled Read More...
LONDON: England's talisman Ben Stokes says captaining his country even just once in his career would be a "huge honour" but admits it was never a massive ambition. The all-rounder is poised to lead the team in the first test against West Indies on July 8 with captain Joe Root likely to miss the g Read More...
MADRID: Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi is set to join Inter Milan from Real Madrid for 50 million euros ($56.05 million) after spending two years on loan at Borussia Dortmund, Spanish newspapers AS and Marca said on Tuesday. Hakimi was photographed arriving in Milan on Tuesday for a medical Read More...