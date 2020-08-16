Model Chrissy Teigen found out about surprise pregnancy post surgery

KATHMANDU: American model Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she found out about the surprise pregnancy after her breast implant removal surgery.
Taking to her Twitter, 34-year-old Teigen tweeted a series of posts. She wrote: “I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative …”
Her tweet added, “A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.”
“I was scared s**tless … was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant,” she said.
The tweets came a day after Teigen and singer John Legend announced the pregnancy in his new music video, Wild. The video includes a close-up shot on her growing baby bump, reported Page Six.
Teigen’s tweets: https://bit.ly/3au9IV5
