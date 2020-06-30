MTV VMAs to be held in New York, first major awards show since coronavirus to occur in physical venue

KATHMANDU: The MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) is set to become the first major awards show since the coronavirus pandemic to occur in a physical venue — it will take place in New York on August 30.
According to MTV and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the VMA show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn would follow safety guidelines and would have limited capacity or no audience.
Award shows traditionally feature large numbers of performers, guests, audiences and stage crews, and have been relegated to online or prerecorded events since the pandemic shut down theater, music and other live shows in mid-March, according to Reuters
On the August 30 event, some VMA performances would take place at unspecified New York landmarks and that social distancing and limits on capacity would be enforced at the 19,000-seat indoor venue.
It was not clear how many performances would be live. MTV said in a statement that details and potential options for the show would come later based on the science and data in New York.
Reuters added, the VMA traditionally features live performance from music’s biggest stars and is one of the biggest annual events on the awards calendar. Performers and nominations for the August ceremony have yet to be announced.
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley’s coronavirus infection tally crossed the 100 mark on Tuesday with the detection of 14 new cases. As many has 12 new cases have been registered in Kathmandu while one case each has been recorded in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur, taking the valley-wide Covid-19 tally to 105. Read More...
The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in social distancing, quarantines, and isolation in an attempt to flatten the transmission and mortality curve. Majority of children across the world are living under such restrictions due to this pandemic. They are not able to play with their friends Read More...
TEHRAN: Iran has issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani and has asked Interpol for help, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday, according to the Fars news agency. The United States and Interpol both dismissed Read More...
JAJARKOT: A 21-year-old man was airlifted for treatment on suffering injuries in a landslip, while his two-year-old son has gone missing as their family home at Mahatragaun in Bheri Municipality-11 was swept away this afternoon. According to Karnali Province Assembly lawmaker Krishna Shah, th Read More...
DHANKUTA: As the nation as a whole celebrates the National Paddy Day with gusto to mark the official beginning of paddy plantation, the Dhankuta locals, on Monday, added a unique touch to their celebrations. In a bid to express resentment towards the negligence in construction work, people in Read More...
POKHARA: Police today arrested a man for posting offensive comments against the president and prime minister on social media, and charged him with cyber crime offence. Three youths lodged a complaint against Durga Dutta Bastola, native of Puranchaur in Kaski district, for posting inappropriate co Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Government of Nepal has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown, in its current form, till July 22. A meeting of Council of Ministers held today at Baluwatar agreed on giving continuity to the present format of nationwide lockdown, which was revised with restrictions easing to an ex Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 152 hospitality management students, who were doing their internship at various hotels in United Arab Emirates (UAE), will return home in a Nepal Airlines flight tomorrow morning. According to Binod Aryal, coordinator of Nepal Academy of Tourism and Hotel Management (NATHM), Read More...