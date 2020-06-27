‘Mulan’ follows ‘Tenet’ to August, ending Hollywood’s summer

NEW YORK: Hollywood’s hopes for salvaging its summer season have effectively ended after the releases of both Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and the Walt Disney Co.’s live-action reboot of “Mulan” were again delayed.
With reported cases of the coronavirus surging in parts of the U.S., Disney on Friday followed Warner Bros. in pushing “Mulan” to late August. The film, initially planned to open in March, had been slated for July 24. It’s now moving to Aug. 21.
“While the pandemic has changed our release plans for ‘Mulan’ and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance,” said Disney co-chairmen Alan Horn and Alan Bergman in a joint statement.
Late Thursday, Warner Bros. also postponed “Tenet,” starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, from July 31 to Aug. 12. The studio stressed the need for flexibility.
“We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement.
Movie theater chains had planned the widespread reopening of cinemas partially around the return of new releases like “Tenet” and Disney’s “Mulan.” AMC Theaters, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark — the three largest circuits in North America — had all set a timetable for nationwide reopening in early to mid-July with the aim of first playing catalog movies (including Nolan’s own “Inception”) and a smattering of smaller films as a lead-in to summer tentpoles.
But with COVID-19 cases surging in Texas, Arizona, Florida and elsewhere, those plans became uncertain. Rising cases in California forced Disney earlier this week to delay next month’s planned reopening of Disneyland in Anaheim. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also said New York would delay reopening cinemas while it continued to research the safety of indoor, air-conditioned venues.
United Artists Releasing’s “Bill & Ted Face the Music” also pushed back from Aug. 14 to Aug. 28.
KATHMANDU The three months of lockdown had given most Nepalis ample time to do things that they like, reading being one. However, the Nepali publishing industry that has been promoting Nepali literature as well as Nepali writers has been facing backlog as well as financial crisis with the lockdow Read More...
DAMAULI: The 49-year-old man, who died by suicide while under quarantine in Tanahun on Tuesday, was found negative for the Covid-19 infection. The deceased was put at a quarantine centre in Saraswati Secondary School on June 19. After fleeing the quarantine, he was found at Thanivan Community For Read More...
LONDON: Last fall, European Space Agency satellites detected huge plumes of the invisible planet-warming gas methane leaking from the Yamal pipeline that carries natural gas from Siberia to Europe. Energy consultancy Kayrros estimated one leak was spewing out 93 tonnes of methane every hour, mean Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is being held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar today. Prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19, Nepal's border issues, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact among other contempor Read More...
DAMAULI: The construction Province-level cricket stadium in Byas Municipality-11 of Tanahun district is moving ahead in rapid speed. The stadium is being constructed in 300-ropani area by levelling a hill at Pharakchaur, informed Birendra Adhikari, chair of the 13-member stadium construction co Read More...
KATHMANDU: The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), Advocacy Forum (AF) and Terai Human Rights Defenders Alliance (THRD Alliance) have voiced concerns about the near-total failure by authorities to investigate and prosecute acts of torture in Nepal. On the occasion of the International Day Read More...
Kathmandu, June 26 People actively participate in a protest organised by "Corona Pidit Samyukta Sangharsha Samiti (Covid-19 victims' united struggle committee)" against the state's sub-par response to coronavirus crisis, on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Maitighar Mandal. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa Ch Read More...
KATHMANDU: With 593 new cases of the coronavirus infection detected on Friday, Nepal’s COVID-19 count has reached 11,755, according to the Ministry of Health and Population. 486 males and 107 females are among the newly infected people. In total, 10,506 males and 1,249 females have contracted t Read More...