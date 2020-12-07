Netflix rejects calls to add disclaimer to The Crown

LONDON: Netflix has “no plans” to add a disclaimer to “The Crown” stating that its lavish drama about Britain’s royal family is a work of fiction.
In a statement Saturday, Netflix said it has always presented the drama, as just that — a drama.
“We have always presented The Crown as a drama — and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events,” it said.
“As a result we have no plans — and see no need — to add a disclaimer.”
Netflix was urged last week by British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to add the disclaimer, in the wake of the broadcast of the drama’s fourth series.
Questions of historical fidelity weren’t a major issue during earlier seasons of the show, which debuted in 2016 and traces the long reign of Queen Elizabeth II, which began in 1952.
But the current fourth season is set in the 1980s, a divisive decade in Britain. Characters include Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, whose 11-year tenure transformed and divided Britain, and the late Princess Diana, whose death in a car crash in 1997 transfixed the nation and the world.
Some Conservatives have criticized the program’s depiction of Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson. Britain’s first female prime minister, who died in 2013, is portrayed as clashing with Olivia Colman’s Elizabeth to an extent that some say is exaggerated.
“The Crown” creator Peter Morgan, whose work also includes recent-history dramas “The Queen” and “Frost/Nixon,” has defended his work, saying it is thoroughly researched and true in spirit.
Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother, was one who called on Netflix to add a disclaimer.
“I think it would help The Crown an enormous amount if, at the beginning of each episode, it stated that, ‘This isn’t true but it is based around some real events,'” he told broadcaster ITV. “I worry people do think that this is gospel and that’s unfair.”
KATHMANDU: A 19th preliminary general meeting of Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA) held recently has decided to hold its seventh annual general meeting and third general assembly on January 8 and 9. As per a media release, it has been decided to hold the AGM Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 5 In the first four months of the current fiscal year, reconstruction of a total of 46,870 private houses has been completed. According to the Nepal Reconstruction Authority (NRA), during the fourmonth period, reconstruction of 27 schools and 12 heritage sites were also com Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Pashupati Area Development Trust is giving final shape to the Pashupati area master-plan after incorporating the comments and feedback of the local residents and stakeholders. Accordingly, the technical committee led by Dr Chandra Mani Adhikari met for the first time to begin its w Read More...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand wrapped up a record innings and 134-run victory over West Indies before lunch on the fourth day of the first test in Hamilton on Sunday after finally breaking a rearguard action from Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph. The victory margin was the largest by New Zeala Read More...
Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin will take the first woman to the moon's surface, the billionaire said on Friday as NASA nears a decision to pick its first privately built lunar landers capable of sending astronauts to the moon by 2024. "This (BE-7) is the engine that will take the first w Read More...
TAIPEI, TAIWAN: Provincial governments across China are placing orders for experimental, domestically made coronavirus vaccines, though health officials have yet to say how well they work or how they may reach the country's 1.4 billion people. Developers are speeding up final testing, the Chinese Read More...
NEW DELHI: Pfizer Inc has applied for emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine in India, media said on Sunday, the first to do so in a country with the world’s second-highest number of infections. The U.S. company, whose vaccine was recently approved by the British government, has w Read More...
KARNALI: Yet another person has succumbed to Coronavirus infection in Surkhet district of Karnali Province. A 53-year-old man of Panchapuri Municipality-6 died in course of treatment at the Provincial Hospital on Saturday night, according to the Health Services Division. The deceased was sta Read More...