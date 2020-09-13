Netflix’s $20 million deal leaves Hollywood actress Halle Berry speechless

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Hollywood star Halle Berry, who directs and stars in the film Bruised is left speechless after she received $20 million offer from streaming giant Netflix.

The streaming service is prepared to spend close to $20 million for the worldwide distribution rights to Berry’s directorial debut, currently screening as a work-in-progress at the Toronto Film Festival, ANI quoted Variety as reporting.

In response to the offer, Berry took to Twitter to share her astonishment. She tweeted, ,”I am speechless. Thank you @netflix for believing in my vision, cannot wait for y’all to finally see #BruisedTheMovie.”

Bruised is about a washed-up Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter struggling for redemption as both an athlete and a mother.

Halle Berry’s tweet: https://bit.ly/3ipOaw4

