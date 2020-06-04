Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra donate to battle systemic racism, biogtry post Floyd’s demise

KATHMANDU: American singer Nick Jonas and actor wife Priyanka Chopra have made their statements clear against racism while also making donations to help battle ‘systemic racism’ and ‘bigotry’,
Jonas, 27, announced the donations on his social media accounts as protestors across the United States continue to take to the streets following the death of George Floyd in police custody last week.
Jonas wrote on his Instagram and Twitter handles: ‘Pri & I have heavy hearts … The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring.
Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue.
“The time to take action is NOW. It’s no longer enough to say “I’m not racist”. We must all do the work to be ANTI racist and stand with the black community.”
And he continued: “In our first step towards our continued efforts to help fight this fight, Pri and I have donated to the @eji_org [Equal Justice Initiative] & @ACLU [American Civil Liberties Union].”
Links to his statement: https://www.instagram.com/p/CA_BKU7jcSX/
