Over 580K viewers from 109 countries tune in for TVXQ’s live gig

KATHMANDU: TVXQ — U-Know Yunho and Max Changmin — proved without doubt that they are top artistes with their two-hour concert streamed live on Naver V Live on May 24.

‘TVXQ! – Beyond the T’ concert was broadcast live on Naver V LIVE and it brought together the 15 year veteran group and fans from across the world.

According to Allkpop, over 580,000 viewers from 109 countries watched TVXQ’s two-hour online concert.

As per Hellokpop, the duo attracted global viewers with their powerful performances. Dynamic AR effects and interactive communication added completeness to the high-quality show.

TVXQ presented their hits like MIROTICRising SunBefore U Go and Keep Your Head Down. They performed a total of 14 songs, including solo tracks such as U-Know Yunho’s Follow and MAX Changmin’s Chocolate.

AR graphics were used to create real-like effects, such as the helicopter in Keep Your Head Down, the haze caused by the fire and heat during Rising Sun and the whale swimming over the stage for the Japanese track Asu Wa Kuru Kara (Tomorrow Will Surely Come).

Shortly after the concert ended, the hashtag #TVXQ_BeyondLIVE dominated Twitter’s #1 real time trend in Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Chile, Peru and Singapore. The V App achieved more than 200 million hearts.

Previous acts for Beyond LIVE concerts were SuperM, WayV, NCT DREAM and NCT 127.
The next group to take to the online stage will be Super Junior holding ‘SUPER JUNIOR – Beyond the SUPER SHOW’ on May 31.

