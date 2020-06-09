Popstar Justin Bieber credits black culture as inspiration, commits to speak up on racial justice

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Canadian singer Justin Bieber has committed to use his platform from now onwards to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much-needed change, while admitting that he has benefitted off of black culture.

Mentored by Usher from the age of 13, Bieber looked up to legends like Stevie Wonder and Boyz II Men as a child, as per PTI.

In the wake of African-American man George Floyd’s death rage across US, Bieber expressed his commitment taking to his Instagram recently. “I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited off of black culture. My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture.

“I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much-needed change,” the 26-year-old wrote.

Here’s his post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBHAQiUn1MV/?utm_source=ig_embed

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook