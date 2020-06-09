Popstar Justin Bieber credits black culture as inspiration, commits to speak up on racial justice

KATHMANDU: Canadian singer Justin Bieber has committed to use his platform from now onwards to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much-needed change, while admitting that he has benefitted off of black culture.
Mentored by Usher from the age of 13, Bieber looked up to legends like Stevie Wonder and Boyz II Men as a child, as per PTI.
In the wake of African-American man George Floyd’s death rage across US, Bieber expressed his commitment taking to his Instagram recently. “I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited off of black culture. My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture.
“I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much-needed change,” the 26-year-old wrote.
Here’s his post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBHAQiUn1MV/?utm_source=ig_embed
CHITWAN: As many as 23 persons, including three health workers, have been diagnosed with coronavirus transmission in Chitwan, on Monday. Results of 23 out of 310 samples came out positive for the virus through tests conducted at Bharatpur-based laboratory today. According to chief of Bharatpur Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 With the government preparing to ease the lockdown, the Department of Transport Management has started drafting guidelines to allow public vehicles to start operation. The department has started consultation with stakeholders on allowing public transportation, which has been Read More...
The NC opposes the government’s decision to send quarantined people home after 14 days without testing them for COVID-19 Kathmandu, June 8 The main opposition Nepali Congress today issued a press release stating that the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis was a total failure. Read More...
University of Washington researchers estimated on Monday that 145,728 people could die of COVID-19 in the United States by August, raising their grim forecast by more than 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days. On Friday, the widely cited Institute for Health Metrics and evaluation at the univ Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The government’s failure to officially ease the lockdown has left large businesses undecided on whether or not to resume their operations. The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokhrel has not be Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The House of Representatives today formed a nine-member Special Parliamentary Committee under the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmaker Devendra Paudel to probe the alleged killings of Dalit youths in Rukum (West) village recently. Other members of the committee are Ekb Read More...
POKHARA: As many as 24 new Covid-19 cases were identified in three districts of Gandaki province on Tuesday, confirmed Gandaki Health Directorate. According to the Directorate, 12 infections were reported in Nawalpur, eight in Myagdi and four in Baglung-- all through the PCR testing conducted at Read More...
Panchthar, June 8 As part of the strategy to better understand endangered mammal species, 10 red pandas have been affixed with satellite collars over the past nine months in the eastern hills. The Red Panda Network, under the oversight of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conse Read More...