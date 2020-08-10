Rapper Azealia Banks’ cryptic social media messages worry fans

KATHMANDU: American rapper Azealia Banks has worried her fans as she posted a series of disturbing messages on her Instagram story saying she will end her “tenure on earth soon” on August 9.
“Yea, I think I’m done here. This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with the constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth,” the initial post began, according to ANI.
“I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon,” the message concluded. In a separate story, Banks, 29 said she is “not begging for attention or asking for sympathy/empathy”.
She continued to write on her Instagram story, “I’m just ready to go. Peacefully of course.I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, From my perspective.”
Banks also wrote that her soul “is tired,” and she’s “ready to go.”
“I will try my best to finish the projects I promised I would beforehand… with whatever strength is left,” she penned.
Banks then asked followers not to “bombard” her with messages. “I am not in pain,” she said. “I am at peace.”
According to ANI, fans of Banks then took to Twitter to express their concern over the star’s well-being. “This worries me so much. I hope someone close to Azealia reaches out to make sure she’s doing okay. She’s such a powerful human being and a lovely artist and I just want to see her thrive and be happy. I wish I could hug her right now,” one fan posted.
“Azealia banks, you are worth it. you are enough. and you are talented. don’t allow this pandemic or lack of social interaction put you in a depressed state. you are loved and cherished. don’t do anything irrational. I love you,” another wrote.
