Rhea Chakraborty says: ‘Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail’

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has come forth to address the allegations against her over the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, via a video.

“I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice,” an emotional Chakraborty is seen as saying in the video that is making rounds on social media.

“Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I will refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyer as the matter is sub judice,” she is further seen as saying in the video. “Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail,” she concludes in the video.

Earlier this week Rajput’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR in Patna accusing six people, including Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide. He has levelled against her several allegations, including siphoning money from his son’s account and also threatening to disclose his medical reports to the media if he carried out his plan of quitting acting and taking up farming in Coorg.

