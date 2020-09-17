S Korean ‘Diva’ Shin Min-ah says ‘hwaiting’ to boyfriend Kim Woo-bin

KATHMANDU: South Korean actress Shin Min-ah touched on her relationship with boyfriend Kim Woo-bin in an online interview on September 17 about her new film movie Diva that is slated for a September 23 release.
According to Soompi, talking about her relationship with Kim Shin shared, “Since we have the same career and we support each other, we say, ‘Hwaiting!’ to each other. I also hope he does well since he’s making his return.”
Shin and Kim announced their relationship in 2015. In May 2017, Kim went on a hiatus for two years to recover from nasopharyngeal cancer. He signed with Shin’s agency AM Entertainment earlier this year, and is currently working on the sci-fi film Alien (literal title).
Shin added, “We’re cheering each other on.”
Shin’s new film Diva is a mystery thriller about Lee Young (Shin), nicknamed the ‘diva of the diving world’. After a car accident, madness steadily encroaches upon her as she struggles with memory loss and the disappearance of her best friend Soo Jin (Lee Yoo-young).
It is reported Diva has added strength to the growing number of female-driven films, and Soompi reported that Shin shared, “While working, I said that this project was rare, and it’s because there weren’t that many opportunities before. That’s why I did my first film in six years, and I think it’s a meaningful project in the perspective of accepting it as reality.”
Shin also expressed her excitement for people’s interest in a film with two female leads. “In Hollywood as well as other countries, there’s an increasing number of films that women can lead in, which is really welcoming news, and I’m really happy to be able to film a women-centric movie,” she was quoted as saying.
She also shed light on feeling competitive while receiving diving training with fellow cast members including Lee and Oh Ha-nee. “They’re all competitive,” she is quoted as saying explaining that the cast experienced each other’s competitive natures even before filming since members wanted to dive after seeing someone else dive and perform similarly well
Shin Min-ah is approaching her 20th debut anniversary as an actress having made her acting debut through Beautiful Days in 2001. She is well remembered for her role as the gumiho or the fabled nine-tailed fox in My Girlfriend is a Gumiho with Lee Seung-gi.
On her acting journey so far, Soompi quotes Shin as saying, “I feel weird thinking that 20 years have passed like this. I don’t think about the passing of time, but I think it would be great if I can have fun acting while thinking of what I can do in the future.”
Watch trailer of Diva here: http://y2u.be/YuElhA6aIEg
