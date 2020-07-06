Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s trailer released Monday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The trailer for the last movie — Dil Bechara — of late Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been released posthumously.

Shooting of the movie — based on the 2012 English-language novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ by John Green — had been completed and was scheduled to be originally released on November 29, 2019, as shared by Rajput through Twitter.

However, the film’s release had been postponed multiple times due to post-production delays and then owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie co-stars debutante Sanjana Sanghi alongside Rajput and also features Saif Ali Khan. Oscar winning composer AR Rehman has composed the music for the film.

The Indian coming-of-age romantic drama which is the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra, better known for his contributions as casting director in movies including Kai Po Che and Haider among others, will be released on July 24, 2020 on Hotstar Plus Disney.

The good news for Rajput’s fans is that the streaming service has announced that the movie will be accessible free of charge to all audiences. “To celebrate the legacy of Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara is available to all subscribers and non-subscribers.”

With the Indian actor’s heartbreaking demise, the audiences are bracing for the release of the movie. Rajput died by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai, at the age of 34.

Check out the trailer of Dil Bechara here:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook