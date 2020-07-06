Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s trailer released Monday

KATHMANDU: The trailer for the last movie — Dil Bechara — of late Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been released posthumously.
Shooting of the movie — based on the 2012 English-language novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ by John Green — had been completed and was scheduled to be originally released on November 29, 2019, as shared by Rajput through Twitter.
However, the film’s release had been postponed multiple times due to post-production delays and then owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The movie co-stars debutante Sanjana Sanghi alongside Rajput and also features Saif Ali Khan. Oscar winning composer AR Rehman has composed the music for the film.
The Indian coming-of-age romantic drama which is the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra, better known for his contributions as casting director in movies including Kai Po Che and Haider among others, will be released on July 24, 2020 on Hotstar Plus Disney.
The good news for Rajput’s fans is that the streaming service has announced that the movie will be accessible free of charge to all audiences. “To celebrate the legacy of Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara is available to all subscribers and non-subscribers.”
With the Indian actor’s heartbreaking demise, the audiences are bracing for the release of the movie. Rajput died by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai, at the age of 34.
Check out the trailer of Dil Bechara here:
BAJURA: Landslips and floods triggered by incessant rainfall has obstructed vehicular movement along the Martardi-Saphebagar road section in the district for last couple of days. Despite making constant efforts to clear debris to resume vehicular movement, falling rocks have created problem i Read More...
KATHMANDU: After allegations of bullying by former bandmate Kwon Mina, K-pop girl group AOA's leader Shin Jimin has decided to leave the group and halt all her activities after admitting to bullying Kwon. The Korea Times reports that the singer's agency FNC Entertainment released a statement Read More...
POKHARA: A heavily pregnant woman has been rescued and airlifted by a helicopter from Jomson in Mustang district to Pokhara for treatment on Sunday. The woman was taken to Jomsom Hospital for delivery. However, the hospital referred her to Pokhara-based Gandaki Medical Teaching Hospital for furth Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chairs KP Sharma Oli Pushpa Kamal Dahal have agreed to take their discussion further, in an effort resolve ongoing intra-party dispute. The two leaders had met for discussion on Sunday for what was expected to be 'decisive' talks. However, no concr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Jay Park, singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, and head of hip-hop label AOMG has hinted at his retirement, again. Sharing a snippet of his song Encore from his new EP Nothing Matters on Instagram on July 3, he captioned it: "I think I've done my best and feel like I can leave without Read More...
BILBAO: Sergio Ramos was once again Real Madrid's hero from the penalty spot as his side beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 away from home on Sunday for a seventh consecutive victory which saw them wrap their tentacles ever tighter around the La Liga title. The hard-fought win took Zinedine Zidane's side Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) on Sunday revealed five photos that made it to the top-five of the 'Nepal From Your Window' photo contest. The five photos will be awarded with cash prize of Rs 10,000 each. Among the 500 approved photos listed in the contest, Samde Sherpa's Kathmandu V Read More...
LONDON: Newcastle United twice came back from a goal down as they grabbed a 2-2 Premier League draw with West Ham United on Sunday, robbing the visitors of the chance to put some more daylight between themselves and the relegation zone. Having lost their previous seven away league games, West Read More...