Sydney fans enjoy live concert at COVID-safe drive-in

SYDNEY: Singer-songwriter Casey Donovan performed on stage in Sydney on Thursday in a free concert that treated fans to some of the first live music many had heard in months. But they had to stay in their cars to enjoy it.
Singer Casey Donovan performs at a drive-in concert organised to allow people to experience live music while observing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Sydney, Australia, May 21, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Drive-in concerts are emerging as a trend that allows performers to connect with fans in real life while maintaining safe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Donovan, who shot to fame after winning Australian Idol more than a decade ago, headlined the performance in a car park to about 40 vehicles.
“I’ve been missing live music so much that I’ll go and see it in a car park, in my car just so I can see live music in front of me. It’s good,” said audience member Mick Radojkovic.
To ensure physical distancing, audience members were not allowed to leave their cars but could tune into an FM band on their radios to get full high-definition sound, or simply wind down their windows despite the rain.
Instead of clapping or cheering, fans blared their car horns.
Drive-in Entertainment Australia plans to have several more car park concerts in coming months with many more people being able to attend as COVID-19 restrictions are eased further.
Musicians around the world have had to adapt how they engage with their audiences due to mass closures of concert venues, with many performing online from their homes in virtual concerts.
Concert venues are expected to be among the last to reopen because of the challenges of social distancing.
Country music star Keith Urban performed a surprise live show at a drive-in movie theatre in Nashville, in a test drive for how concerts might look in the era of social distancing.
It was thought to be the first major live music show of its kind in the United States, following the cancellation of hundreds of concerts and tours and the closure of large venues in March because of the coronavirus epidemic.
This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows a scene from “Alien: Covenant.” Photo: Twentieth Century Fox via AP
LOS ANGELES: “Alien: Covenant” edged out “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” in a weekend space battle at the box office.
Ridley Scott’s latest “Alien” exploit opened with $36 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Guardians” was close behind with just over $35 million in its third week of release.
"You couldn't get two outer-space operas that are more different in terms of point-of-view and execution," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for ComScore.
FILE – In this July 23, 2015, file photo, Ford Motor Company President and CEO Mark Fields speaks during a ceremony to mark the opening of contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers in Detroit. Photo: AP
DETROIT: Ford Motor Company is replacing CEO Mark Fields amid questions about its current performance and future strategy, according to a person familiar with the situation.
CEO Mark Fields is retiring at age 56 after 28 years at the company, says this person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official announcement hasn’t been made.
Fields will be replaced by Jim Hackett, who joined Ford's board in 2013, the person says. Hackett has led Ford's mobility unit since last year. He is the former CEO of o
Two Indonesian men, who were later sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, are escorted by police into an Islamic court in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia, on May 17, 2017. Photo: Reuters/File
JAKARTA: Indonesian police have detained more than 140 men after raiding what authorities described as a gay prostitution ring being run out of an entertainment venue in the north of the capital, Jakarta, a police spokesman said on Monday.
Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said in a statement officials had “detained 141 people who violated pornography laws”.
FILE – In this April 16, 2012, file photo, a small, likely juvenile, bobcat is perched on a power pole in a residential neighborhood of Victorville, California. Photo: AP
CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE: As someone who has studied bobcats for almost four decades, wildlife ecologist John Litvaitis remembers many times returning from the field without spotting a single one of these solitary and shy creatures that often hunt at dusk.
But bobcats are less elusive now as their numbers rise and they become more comfortable around humans. Joining the likes of foxes, coyotes and even mountain lions in rare cases, bobcats are making a home in small towns and suburbs — and realising there is plenty to eat in the cities.
Police officers and others gather in front of the entrance of Phramongkutklao Hospital, a military-owned hospital that is also open to civilians, as people evacuated sit outside in Bangkok after a bomb wounded more than 20 people, in Bangkok, on Monday, May 22, 2017. Photo: AP
BANGKOK: A bomb exploded at a hospital in Bangkok on Monday, wounding more than 20 people on the third anniversary of a military coup.
Investigators found traces of batteries and wires at the scene of the blast at Phramongkutklao Hospital, said Pol Gen Srivara Ransibrahmanakul, the Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police.
The blast radius was 2 to 3 meters (up to 9 feet), he said.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the bla Read More…
Visitors take pictures of a model of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, on October 12, 2016. Photo: Reuters/File
DUBAI:Boeing Co has signed several defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and passenger aircraft, the company said on Sunday during a visit by US President Donald Trump to the kingdom.