Top Asian artistes roped in for UNICEF’s One Love Asia concert

KATHMANDU: WebTVAsia and YouTube have announced ‘One Love Asia’ concert featuring prominent artistes from Asia.

The star-studded concert, scheduled to be livestreamed on One Love Asia’s official YouTube channel on May 27, is organised in support of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

And the funds raised from the concert will be used to help Asian children affected by poverty, natural disasters, exploitation, discrimination as well as COVID-19, as a part of UNICEF’s health projects for vulnerable children.

Among the many artistes, the lineup for the concert include some prominent names from South Korean entertainment industry like Super Junior’s Choi Siwon, Apink’s Eunji, CIX among others.

The artistes will showcase various songs, dances, and video messages in the concert.

