US Embassy to hold virtual concert featuring Arthur Gunn, Swoopna Suman, Trishna Gurung, Samriddhi Rai on June 19

KATHMANDU: Arthur Gunn (Dibesh Pokharel), runner-up of American Idol 2020 along with Nepali musical sensations Swoopna Suman, Trishna Gurung and Samriddhi Rai are set to perform at a virtual concert ‘Bringing Communities Together’ being hosted by the US Embassy in Nepal on its Facebook page on June 19.

The artistes will be performing their hit numbers at the concert while US ambassador Randy W Berry, public health expert Dr Aruna Uprety and fashion designer Prabal Gurung will be delivering special messages to the audience.

Karl Rogers, Cultural Affairs Officer at the US Embassy, Kathmandu will be hosting the virtual concert.

In a video message posted on the Embassy’s Facebook page, Rogers shared, “The last couple of months have been difficult. So we just wanted to take a moment to acknowledge our resilience, to celebrate our strength and to bring our two countries closer together-through its art and culture and we have decided specifically to do that through songs.”

In another video message shared on the Embassy’s page, Pokharel said that he was proud to be joining the US Embassy for the virtual concert from his home in Kansas, US.

Calling all music lovers to engage in the virtual concert while also referring to the coronavirus pandemic and its effects in both the US and Nepal he said, “Let us all remember to stay informed, connected and strong through this all.”

The concert is set to be live at 6:00 pm (Nepal time) and 8:15 am (Eastern Standard Time).

