US Embassy to hold virtual concert featuring Arthur Gunn, Swoopna Suman, Trishna Gurung, Samriddhi Rai on June 19

KATHMANDU: Arthur Gunn (Dibesh Pokharel), runner-up of American Idol 2020 along with Nepali musical sensations Swoopna Suman, Trishna Gurung and Samriddhi Rai are set to perform at a virtual concert ‘Bringing Communities Together’ being hosted by the US Embassy in Nepal on its Facebook page on June 19.
The artistes will be performing their hit numbers at the concert while US ambassador Randy W Berry, public health expert Dr Aruna Uprety and fashion designer Prabal Gurung will be delivering special messages to the audience.
Karl Rogers, Cultural Affairs Officer at the US Embassy, Kathmandu will be hosting the virtual concert.
In a video message posted on the Embassy’s Facebook page, Rogers shared, “The last couple of months have been difficult. So we just wanted to take a moment to acknowledge our resilience, to celebrate our strength and to bring our two countries closer together-through its art and culture and we have decided specifically to do that through songs.”
In another video message shared on the Embassy’s page, Pokharel said that he was proud to be joining the US Embassy for the virtual concert from his home in Kansas, US.
Calling all music lovers to engage in the virtual concert while also referring to the coronavirus pandemic and its effects in both the US and Nepal he said, “Let us all remember to stay informed, connected and strong through this all.”
The concert is set to be live at 6:00 pm (Nepal time) and 8:15 am (Eastern Standard Time).
Check out the video for more information: https://www.facebook.com/nepal.usembassy/posts/2966705543366485
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 149,772 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 233,543 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: The member of K-pop boy band TST Yohan has died at the age of 28. The death of Yohan, whose real name was Kim Jung-hwan, was confirmed by his label KJ Music entertainment, according to The Korea Times. The label confirmed his death to local news outlets, saying, "Yohan has passed aw Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: A man who died by suicide in the premises of a quarantine facility in Arghakhanchi on Tuesday, was detected with the coronavirus infection, albeit post demise. The swab sample result of a 45-year-old man who had been quarantined at Hari Higher Secondary quarantine facility, in Srigang Read More...
RAUTAHAT: The district has been severely affected by the coronavirus crisis as Rautahat's COVID-19 tally has surpassed the 1000 mark on Wednesday. With the recent addition of 125 newly detected cases today, which is the highest single-day spike in the number of cases in the district, its COVID-19 Read More...
Kathmandu, June 17 Hello Monsoon! Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 The State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the House of Representatives gave the government five days to forge consensus on the citizenship bill after Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa sought time for the same. Chair of SAGGC Shashi Shrestha told THT, “We wanted to p Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 Abolishes dedicated feeder, trunk line system Rate for charging electric vehicles fixed Nepal Electricity Regulatory Commission has released a new power tariff rate, according to which electricity will be provided free of cost to domestic customers with five ampere mete Read More...
MANCHESTER: Raheem Sterling scored the first goal of the Premier League's return to action after the coronavirus lockdown as Manchester City defeated Arsenal 3-0 behind closed doors at the Etihad stadium on Wednesday. The result means Liverpool, whose lead has been cut to 22 points by sec Read More...