‘Vanity Fair’ cover shot by Black photographer for 1st time

The new issue of Vanity Fair featuring a powerful image of Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis marks the first time the publication has featured the work of a Black photographer on its cover.
The historic image of Davis, shot by photographer Dario Calmese, shows the 54-year-old in profile, her back facing the camera. Davis is wearing a blue gown with a deep plunge in the back, hand on hip.
The publication has “had a problem in the past with putting Black women on the covers,” Davis says in an interview for the magazine.
Radhika Jones, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, writes in the issue that 17 Black people have been on the cover in the 35 years between 1983 and 2017, and that she was determined to fix the lack of representation when she took over the job.
She said in publishing Calmese’s photo of Davis on the cover, “we celebrate him and honor his vision at this heightened moment in American history.”
“Calmese describes his cover concept as a re-creation of the Louis Agassiz slave portraits taken in the 1800s — the back, the welts,” she writes. “This image (of Davis) reclaims that narrative, transmuting the white gaze on Black suffering into the Black gaze of grace, elegance and beauty.”
In her Vanity Fair interview, Davis discusses the recent racial justice protests, her upcoming role as Michelle Obama, her impoverished upbringing in Rhode Island, and the challenges of being a Black woman in Hollywood, among other topics. The issue hits newsstands on July 21.
Dollar rises vs most major currencies Offshore yuan down despite China data boost Sterling withers as UK GDP disappoints LONDON: The US dollar edged up on Tuesday as diplomatic tensions between the United States and China and rising coronavirus cases knocked investor confidence, althoug Read More...
The number of coronavirus infections around the world hit 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, climbing by a million in just five days. The pandemic has now killed more than half a million people in six-and-a-half months, and World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghe Read More...
NEW DELHI: Bejon Misra responded quickly to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal in March for donations to a new fund to strengthen the country's fight against the coronavirus. The next day, the 69-year-old retired management professor made a donation. “It was a generous contributi Read More...
The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. COVID-19 inflammatory syndrome now seen in adults A rare and life-threatening condition seen in some chi Read More...
HETAUDA: Bal Kumari Thapa, leader of Makawanpur's Communist Movement, died on Monday night. She was 76. Thapa, who was also regarded as the guardian of Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Makawanpur, died at Hetauda Hospital. According to NCP (NCP) Makawanpur chairperson Munu Sigdel, the veteran Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population reported 116 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 count to 17,061. Of the newly infected, nine persons are from Province 1; 44 from Province 2; seven from Bagmati Province; four from Gandaki Pro Read More...
BHOJPUR: As many as 152 families with no access to electricity have received solar sets in Pauwadung Rural Municipality of Bhojpur district. Rural Municipality's chairperson Kiran Rai said that, so far, they have distributed 20-watt capacity solar sets to the households who are deprived of electr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 293,739 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...