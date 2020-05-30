welcomeback JKS trends as popular SKorean actor Jang Geun-suk returns to civilian life

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The hashtag #welcomebackJKS was trending on Twitter after popular South Korean actor Jang Geun-suk was released from service on May 29 on completion of his alternative military service.

Jang was assigned to the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters.

Eels, as his fans are called, all over the world took to Twitter to express their excitement at the news of their favourite actor Jang’s return to civilian life.

According to Hellopkpop, #welcomebackJKS has been trending online with welcome messages from the actor’s adoring fans.

Fans left a lot of messages for Jang, who is also known as Asia Prince like — “Our Prince… plz let us see you soon.. Missed you to death.”; “Welcome back home our handsome Asia Prince Jang Keun Suk. A new day comes ahead. We Always stand and support you…”

He given a non-duty personnel status after receiving a grade 4 in his physical examination due to bipolar disorder diagnosis, which was first diagnosed in 2011.

Jang started a child star and he gained renown as a leading actor with the 2009 drama You’re Beautiful.

His last work before enlistment was a double role in Switch — Change the World.

His other notable works are dramas Beethoven Virus, Mary Stayed Out All Night, Love Rain, The Royal Gambler, and films The Case of Itaewon Homicide and You’re My Pet, among many more.

He is also a musician bringing out music with together with Big Brother as Team H.

