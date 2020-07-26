Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ won’t have any Joss Whedon shots

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: American filmmaker Zack Snyder’s version of 2018 superhero movie Justice League will completely be his own work, the filmmaker has said.

The original version of the movie, dubbed Snyder-cut by the DC Comics fans and filmed by the filmmaker prior to his departure, will debut on HBO Max in 2021.

And Snder shared a new footage of Henry Cavill’s Superman in a black suit during JusticeCon’s ‘Spotlight on Zack Snyder’ panel on July 25. He stressed that the movie will comprise of all the footage he filmed before his exit and will not feature a single shot from his successor Joss Whedon.

“There will be no chance on earth that I will use a shot prior or after I left the movie. I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph. That is a f***ing hard fact,” PTI quoting Snyder as saying.

“I literally would blow that thing up, if I thought for a second…Anything you see in this movie that reminds you of the theatrical release, which again, famously, I literally have never seen, would be because that was a thing that I had done, and was being borrowed for whatever, that Frankenstein’s monster that you got in the theatre,” he added.

Snyder had left Justice League during the post-production due to a family tragedy. The studio had then roped in Whedon to oversee the post-production as well as the film’s reshoots.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook