146 Nepali migrant workers repatriated via chartered flights

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: A total of 146 Nepali migrant workers stranded in Bahrain due to COVID-19 outbreak were repatriated via charter flights from Bahrain, today.

According to Nepali Ambassador to Bahrain, Padam Sundas, 145 Nepali migrant workers who were in the country on leave but stranded for long due to the halt of international flights were also sent back to Bahrain to resume the job.

Sundas added that about 1,300 Nepali migrant workers lost their jobs in Bahrain after hotels and restaurants were shut down due to pandemic.

According to the Ambassador, a large number of Nepali migrant workers are wanting to return to Nepal and the embassy is working to bring them back home. Furthermore, arrangements are being made to send those wanting to return back to Bahrain as well.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook