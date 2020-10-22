KATHMANDU:The three districts of the valley on Thursday reported 1552 more Covid-19 cases.
Among the newly infected, 1283 cases were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 157 and 112 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively.
525 of the infected were females while 1027 were males.
So far, a total of 51,888 infections have been detected in Kathmandu, 4921 in Bhaktapur and 7324 in Lalitpur.
Likewise, there are 18962, 1309 and 2984 active cases in the three districts in the aforementioned order.
Kathmandu leads as the district with highest number of active cases.
15 districts including the three valley districts, Jhapa, Morang, Sunsari, Kavre, Makawanpur, Chitwan, Kaski, Dang, Banke, Rupandehi, Kailali and Surkhet have over 500 active cases of infection.
According to today’s data, Mustang is the only district in the country with zero active cases.
21 coronavirus related deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the country’s Covid-19 death-toll to 812.
Nepal registered 3637 additional cases of coronavirus infection taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 148,509 today.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ MORE: Kathmandu valley registers whopping 3,107 new infections, 2,391 in capital alone Til Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA) organised a felicitation programme for the Prince of Bahrain Sheikh Mohamed Hamad Mohamed Al Khalifa and the Royal Bahrain Guards who ascended Mt Manaslu (8,163m) and Mt Lobuche East (6,119m). The felicitation programme was carried out on October Read More...
KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari today inaugurated the restored Rani Pokhari, an important cultural heritage which lies at the heart of Kathmandu. During the inauguration programme, President Bhandari stated that reconstruction of Rani Pokhari was an important step towards the conservatio Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 The government’s decision not to provide free COV- ID-19 test and treatment to everybody has drawn flak from constitutional, legal and health experts. The government has decided to foot the COVID test and treatment cost of only the poor, helpless, single women, differen Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 The Nepal Telecommunications Authority has appealed to all telecommunication subscribers of the country to be aware of the false and misleading information doing the rounds of late. Issuing a notice here today, the country’s telecommunications regulatory body stated tha Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 President Bidhya Devi Bhandari today inaugurated the historic Ranipokhari and the temple at the middle of the pond. The 2015 earthquakes had reduced the temple to rubble. President Bhandari was accompanied by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at the function today. Both th Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 The National Examination Board, which has been authorised by the government to conduct examinations of Grade XII, has finally published the notice about conducting the examinations from November 24 to December 1. The NEB devising the new protocol to hold the examination h Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 UNESCO, in collaboration with the Department of Archaeology, has completed rebuilding of the shikhara-style Radha Krishna temple located at the confluence of the holy Bagmati and Bishnumati rivers at Teku, Kathmandu. To mark the completion, Jeev Nyas Puja, a ritual to Read More...