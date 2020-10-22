THT Online

KATHMANDU:The three districts of the valley on Thursday reported 1552 more Covid-19 cases.

Among the newly infected, 1283 cases were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 157 and 112 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively.

525 of the infected were females while 1027 were males.

So far, a total of 51,888 infections have been detected in Kathmandu, 4921 in Bhaktapur and 7324 in Lalitpur.

Likewise, there are 18962, 1309 and 2984 active cases in the three districts in the aforementioned order.

Kathmandu leads as the district with highest number of active cases.

15 districts including the three valley districts, Jhapa, Morang, Sunsari, Kavre, Makawanpur, Chitwan, Kaski, Dang, Banke, Rupandehi, Kailali and Surkhet have over 500 active cases of infection.

According to today’s data, Mustang is the only district in the country with zero active cases.

21 coronavirus related deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the country’s Covid-19 death-toll to 812.

Nepal registered 3637 additional cases of coronavirus infection taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 148,509 today.

