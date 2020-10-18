1698 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Kathmandu valley today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A total of 1698 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Sunday.

Of the total additional cases, 654 were females and 1044 males.

As many as 1469 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 130 and 99 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively.

Kathmandu still leads as the district with highest active cases.

Along with the three valley districts, Morang, Sunsari, Makawanpur, Surkhet, Chitwan, Kaski, Dang, and Rupandehi have over 500 active cases of infection. According to today’s data, Mustang is the lone district in the country with zero active cases. Twelve coronavirus related fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the country’s Covid-19 death-toll to 739.

