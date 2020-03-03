30 judicial officers of SC begin training in India

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, March 2

The first batch of 30 judicial officers of the Supreme Court of Nepal started a week-long training on ‘Case management and court management’ at the National Law University in Jodhpur of Rajasthan, India, today.

The second batch of 30 judicial officers from the Supreme Court of Nepal will undergo training from March 23 to 29, according to a press release issued by the Embassy of India. This is a tailor-made course, especially, designed at the request of the Government of Nepal.

The course will strengthen the capacity of officers to deal effectively with issues related to case and court management and use of information and communications technology in the administration of justice. The course is fully supported by the Government of India under the Ministry of External Affairs’ Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme.

The officers are being trained at National Law University, which is known for advanced learning, teaching, research and diffusion of knowledge in the field of law.

As part of India’s continuing commitment to capacity building in Nepal, the Embassy of India in the current fiscal year has facilitated training for more than 200 Nepali officers at India’s prestigious training institutions such as IIT-Roorkee; Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar; Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun; Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi; and Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru; according to the Indian Embassy.

A version of this article appears in print on March 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

