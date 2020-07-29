35 personnel infected with COVID-19 at Police Headquarters

KATHMANDU: Four security personnel at Nepal Police Headquarters have reportedly been detected with coronavirus, on Wednesday. With this, the number of police personnel detected with the viral infection has reached 35.
According to Central Police Spokesperson, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Niraj Bahadur Shahi, the lab report of swab specimens collected from four personnel through contact tracing came out positive today.
The tests are being carried out by Nepal Police Hospital, Maharajgunj.
Meanwhile, all the infected patients have been admitted to the isolation ward at Balambu-based Nepal APF Hospital, DIGP Shahi said. He added that further contact tracing of the infected persons is being carried out at the headquarters.
