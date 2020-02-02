660 homeless persons rescued from street

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Some daily wagers live in the street to save the money spent on room rent

Kathmandu, February 1

Kathmandu Metropolitan City has rescued 660 street people from different parts of the capital city since in December 15.

Among the rescued, 540 are men, 104 women and 16 children below 16 years, including 13 boys and three girls. A total of 537 rescued persons were reunited with their families after keeping them at screening centres for a few weeks.

Likewise, 34 rescued persons, whose family members could not be identified, were placed at shelter homes operated by a philanthropist organisation called Manab Sewa Aashram.

Similarly, 83 daily wage earners, who used to spend nights on the street, were asked to rent rooms in group.

Six elderly persons, who were rescued at nights from various places of Kathmandu, have died. Two males in their late 50s lost their lives due to liver ailment at hospital. Remaining four others, whose health condition was poor due to excessive alcohol consumption, died at the screening centre, a few days after they were rescued from streets.

KMC, on its 25th anniversary on December 15, had announced a three-month-long campaign to make the streets of Kathmandu metropolis free of people, who relied on street to run their livelihood.

Homeless people, orphans, handicapped and destitute elderly persons, among others are found around Kathmandu area, especially around temple area, and public places.

The metropolis, under the chairmanship of Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya, had formed a committee to work towards achieving the goal to make KMC beggar-free.

Manab Sewa Aashram, which is supporting KMC’s mission, has been rescuing homeless people with the aim of reuniting them with their family members.

According to KMC and Manab Sewa Aashram, majority of the rescued elderly persons have family members.

Aashma Dhakal, an official at the screening centre operated by Manab Sewa Aashram, said a few elderly had left their families as they felt neglected by their family members, while many chose to enjoy the carefree life of street and some chose begging as easy profession.

“Some of the daily wagers also live in the street to save the money spent on room rent,” Dhakal said.

A version of this article appears in print on February 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

