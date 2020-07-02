Altitude Air felicitates NAC board member Sherpa

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Altitude Air today felicitated its board chairperson Phurba Gyalzen Sherpa on his appointment as the board director of Nepal Airlines Corporation.

According to a statement issued by Altitude Air, board directors including company’s Managing Director Nima Nuru Sherpa and other staff members congratulated Sherpa for making it to a prestigious position at the management board of the national flag carrier.

Amidst a function organised here, MD Sherpa congratulated the company chairperson and wished him a successful tenure in the NAC board. “We are fully confident that his experience and dedication would help the NAC gain a new height in the future,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sherpa thanked the Altitude Air family for their warm wishes and also expressed his commitment to taking the national flag carrier to a new height. “Being on the board committee, I will try my best to improve the managerial and functional capacities of the national flag carrier,” he said.

Board members including Jiban Ghimire, Mingma Gelu Sherpa, Jyoti Adhikari, Ram Prasad Sapkota, and captain Sobit Gauchan among others were present at the event.

Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai appointed Sherpa and Prakash Poudel on the board committee of NAC on June 28.

Tourism entrepreneur Sherpa had earlier worked as a member of executive committee of Nepal Tourism Board. He has also worked as a former general secretary of Trekking Agencies’ Association of Nepal.

