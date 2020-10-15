Apex court stays PSC exams slated for today, tomorrow

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 14

The Supreme Court has stayed Public Service Commission’s examination scheduled for October 15 and 16 for the post of information technology expert, stating that if the scheduled examinations were held, the petitioner, who has been infected with COVID-19, won’t be able to take the examination.

A single bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Sharma stayed the PSC’s scheduled exam in response to a writ petition filed by one of the government employees, who has been infected with the COVID-19 and currently staying in home isolation.

According to petitioner’s lawyer Ram Prasad Acharya, his client, who is currently working at the federal Ministry of Communications and Information Technology had applied for the post earlier and had cleared the written tests but the PSC annulled the oral examination scheduled for July 14 citing ‘special reasons’ for the postponement.

Acharya said that his client had appeared for the oral test on July 15, but the PSC postponed the test citing ‘special reasons’ without elaborating those reasons. Acharya said that the PSC had acted with malicious intent of depriving his client of an opportunity to appear for the written test, which he had earlier cleared. The PSC posted a notice of the postponement of its exam scheduled for October 15 and 16 due to the apex court’s interim order.

