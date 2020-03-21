Army dismisses ‘helicopter spraying disifectant at midnight’ rumours

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Nepal Army has dismissed rumours about the institution’s helicopters being used to spray disinfectants to control the spread of COVID-19.

“Our attention has been drawn towards misinformation being spread across various social media platforms, which holds no truth,” the army said in a statement.

It has further urged people to steer clear of such misleading information found on the internet, while pledging to provide continuous support to the government in its fight against the pandemic.

