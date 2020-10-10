Bharat Raj Paudyal appointed foreign secretary

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 9

The government appointed Bharat Raj Paudyal as foreign secretary today. Paudyal, who had been working as Acting Foreign Secretary after incumbent Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi was appointed as chief secretary, assumed charge as foreign secretary today.

A permanent resident of Syanja district, Paudyal had joined foreign service in 1992 as a section officer. He holds Master’s Degree in International Development from International Institute of Social Studies, The Hague, the Netherlands; Master’s degree in Public Administration, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu, Nepal and Post Graduate Degree in Diplomatic Studies, University of Oxford, UK.

He had served as Nepal’s Ambassador to Pakistan from May 2012 to May 2016.

Paudyal had also served as minister counsellor/deputy permanent represent representative, permanent mission of Nepal to UN and Geneva from November 2007-August 2010.

He has led or been a part of Nepalese delegations to several dozens of bilateral, multilateral summits, negotiations, conferences, meetings, dialogues and representations of various kinds.

He got professional training in diplomatic practice, security, disarmament, negotiation skills, communications skills, and peace building from United States, United Kingdom, Japan, United Nations and Switzerland.

He also took Mission Leaders Course on peacekeeping and preventive diplomacy and contemporary security issues. Paudyal was born on December 4, 1966.

