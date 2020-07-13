THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Multi-System Operators that had recently stopped broadcasting all Indian news channels in Nepal, have now decided to undo the blanket-ban. Some news channels, however, will continue to face the restriction.

The Nepali cable operators revised their earlier decision on Sunday evening.

The MSOs on June 9 had decided to stop broadcasting Indian news channels in Nepal, restricting viewers’ access to any Indian news channels, except for the Indian state owned Doordarshan news.

The move came in the wake of unfounded reports on Nepal carried by some of the Indian news channels, including their defamatory ‘shows’ on the Nepali Prime Minister along with the Chinese envoy.

These measures follow the events wherein an Indian news channel, Zee Hindustan, broadcasted an imaginative and defamatory programme linking PM Oli with Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi.

As per the operators, they came under immense pressure to remove the blanket ban. “Any channel will be immediately removed should they broadcast such offensive, objectionable content, again.”

Zee News, Aaj Tak, India TV and ABP will not be aired.

