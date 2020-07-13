KATHMANDU: The Multi-System Operators that had recently stopped broadcasting all Indian news channels in Nepal, have now decided to undo the blanket-ban. Some news channels, however, will continue to face the restriction.
The Nepali cable operators revised their earlier decision on Sunday evening.
The MSOs on June 9 had decided to stop broadcasting Indian news channels in Nepal, restricting viewers’ access to any Indian news channels, except for the Indian state owned Doordarshan news.
The move came in the wake of unfounded reports on Nepal carried by some of the Indian news channels, including their defamatory ‘shows’ on the Nepali Prime Minister along with the Chinese envoy.
These measures follow the events wherein an Indian news channel, Zee Hindustan, broadcasted an imaginative and defamatory programme linking PM Oli with Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi.
As per the operators, they came under immense pressure to remove the blanket ban. “Any channel will be immediately removed should they broadcast such offensive, objectionable content, again.”
Zee News, Aaj Tak, India TV and ABP will not be aired.
BHOJPUR: Eight houses have been washed away in Sisuwakhola of Silichong Rural Municipality-1 while eleven persons are currently untraceable after being wiped out by a landslip in Sankhuwasabha district. Landslides and floods triggered by the incessant rainfall swept away the houses in Besinda vil Read More...
DHANGADHI: As many as 1,268 persons have recovered from Covid-19 in Sudurpaschim province so far. This is about 33 per cent of the total infected persons in the province. According to the provincial Ministry of Social Development, 3,758 persons have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the Read More...
BHOJPUR: As many as four persons that had gone missing along with 11 others, after a landslip swept them in Silichong Rural Municipality-1 of Sankhuwasabha district on Sunday morning, have been rescued. According to the police, they had gone missing after the landslide triggered by continuous dow Read More...
KATHMANDU: As monsoon rains persist, the water level of the Koshi River continues to increase, making threats of related disasters even more pronounced in the surrounding areas. The Flood Forecasting Section of the Meteorological Forecasting Division has issued an alert for Letang, Morang and Dha Read More...
LONDON: Only five years ago, then-British Prime Minister David Cameron was celebrating a "golden era" in U.K.-China relations, bonding with President Xi Jinping over a pint of beer at the pub and signing off on trade deals worth billions. Those friendly scenes now seem like a distant memory. H Read More...
KTAHMANDU: Former Miss World, actor Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for Covid-19. However, providing some respite for Bachchan family, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan tested negative for the infection. Health Minister of Indian state of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope took to Twi Read More...
Kathmandu, July 12 Nepal Student Union caders stage protest, in Kathmandu, on Sunday, against recent price hike on petroleum products. Photo: Naresh Shrestha/THT Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today extended wishes of speedy recovery for Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday. PM Oli sent his message across to the veteran actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan, also an actor, on Twitter. READ ALSO: Jaya Bachcha Read More...