Body with slit throat found

Kathmandu, June 10
Police are struggling to establish whether the death of Amit Shahi, 25, is a case of suicide or homicide. Shahi’s body was found on the roadside below his rented room at Taukhel of Godawari Municipality, Lalitpur district, with his throat slit and multiple cuts in the inside of his forearm today at 1:30am.
Shahi, a father of two daughters aged 10 and 14, lived with his wife. He ran a butcher’s shop in the area near his rented room.
Shahi is said to have gone to his room after closing his shop yesterday.
He had dinner at around 10:00pm and slept.
Police said that at 1:00pm, his wife found him missing from the room and sought help. Police were informed at around 1:30am by some locals, who found Shahi’s body.
Senior Superintendent of Police Tek Prasad Rai, chief of Lalitpur Metropolitan Police Range said police were investigating whether he was killed him or he killed himself. “No clue has been found so far and we have sent the body for post-mortem and his mobile phone to a digital forensic lab.”
“A sharp knife used for cutting meat was found near the body, both of his inner forearms had two separate deep slash marks, which probably meant the major veins in both the arms were cut,” said Superintendent of Police Tul Bahadur Kaki of LMPR, who is leading the investigation.
“Preliminary investigation showed that his throat was not slashed multiple times,” Karki added.
Police also said that there are no marks of struggle where the body was found while there was plenty of splattered blood.
Meanwhile, police have not recorded any statement from the deceased’s wife and children in the course of investigation.
