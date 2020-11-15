BPKIHS confirms another Covid-19 death on Sunday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A 24-year-old female, who was undergoing treatment at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) for the coronavirus infection, died at 10:30 pm on Sunday.

The deceased, a resident of Jhapa district, had been admitted at the emergency ward of BPKIHS on November 11. He tested positive for the respiratory contagion on November 14.

Body of the deceased was handed over for final rites as per the safety regulations, informed the hospital.

