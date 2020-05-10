Capital sees surge in movement of vehicles on Sunday

Kriti Joshi/ Skanda Gautam

KATHMANDU: The capital city, in some parts, saw a surge in movement of vehicles with the government easing movement restrictions.

A meeting of District Administration, security personnel and Metropolitan Traffic Police Division (MTPD) had decided to enforce the time card system in the valley to curb the possibility of large number of vehicles plying the roads with easing of restrictions. However, the new rule saw little effect as traffic has rather escalated creating a traffic jam at some places.

The time-card system, on the other hand, has caused inconvenience to the locals and other service providers, such as grocery delivery services.

The new rule states that all government vehicles should operate between 9-10:30 am and 5-6 pm, while all vehicles belonging to banks should operate between 9-10:30 am and 3:30 -5 pm and delivery vehicles of groceries and vegetables should complete its circulation before 10 am.

Photos: Skanda Gautam

Text: Kriti Joshi

